WPL: UPW’s Harleen shows her true class in win over MI

The mark of a true champion is often defined not just by winning, but by resilience, perseverance, and character. UP Warriorz' Harleen Deol celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. (PTI)

In the UP Warriorz Women’s game against Delhi Capitals Women on Wednesday evening, Harleen Deol had faced the embarrassment of being retired out on 47 (36 balls) with the team instead backing Chloe Tyron’s big-hitting prowess.

It wasn’t the first time her strike rate had been called under scrutiny. Even during the Women’s ODI World Cup, she had faced criticism for her inability to shift gears.

So when she came out to bat at the fall of the second wicket with the total on 45 in the seventh over against Mumbai Indians, all eyes were on her.

The No 4 batter put the disappointment of the last match behind her and at the same venue, Dr DY Patil Stadium, 24 hours later produced a dazzling match-winning innings.

Riding on her unbeaten 64 off 39 balls, UP Warriorz successfully chased down Mumbai Indians’ total of 161 to register their first win of the tournament. It was MI’s second loss of the tournament.

There has been no doubt about the 27-year old’s potential but it was about whether she could respond to the challenges of white ball cricket.

Her innings against MI will give her a lot of confidence. That it came against the team led by the India captain Harmanpreet Kaur makes it all the more special.

There was intent from ball one. Harleen started with three fours of the first three balls she faced. With the required run rate going upwards of 8.5, and both the openers falling in one over, the seventh of the innings, UP Warriorz had all to play for.

In the 12th over, Harleen hit three fours off Shabnim Ismail to move to 34 (19b 7x4) and take the total to 98/2. It brought down the equation to 64 off 48 balls. On the first ball of the next over by Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harleen played delectable cut to point fence for his eighth four of the innings. She completed her fifty with a slog sweep off Sanskriti Gupta off 32 balls (10 fours) and celebrated it with a breathtaking carpet cover drive.

Harleen received good support from Phoebe Litchfield during a 73-run partnership for the third wicket. When Phoebe was out at the total of 118/3 in 15 overs, UP needed 44 from 30 balls.

Earlier in the Mumbai Indians innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt (65 off 43 balls) played a blinder to help them recover from a sluggish start to post 161/5. It was a big recovery for the home side from being 54/2 after 10 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 161/5 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 65, Amanjot Kaur 38, Shikha Pandey 1/25); UP Warriorz 162/3 in 18.1 overs (Harleen Deol 64*, Chloe Tryon 27*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/28). UPW beat MI by 7 wkts.