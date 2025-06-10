Rishabh Pant breaks Lord's roof with monstrous six, shows pulsating trailer before India vs England Test series

The Shubman Gill-led India have arrived in the UK and the 18-member squad has begun its training in full swing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20 in Headingley, Leeds. The squad, which is minus Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma due to their Test retirements, started preparing for the high-octane series last week. India are currently based in London and have been training at the Lord's Cricket Ground, which is also the venue for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Rishabh Pant's six during training session brings down the roof. (@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant has begun his preparation in full swing and the left-handed batter is leaving no stone unturned in fine-tuning his skills to take on the likes of Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes.

During a training session at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant was seen practising big-hitting against the spinners, and it was then that he showed what he is truly capable of.

Off the bowling of Washington Sundar, the left-handed Pant brought out the slog sweep and this ended up breaking the roof of the training ground at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

This might be just a trailer for the upcoming India versus England Test series. Pant has a good record in the UK, having smashed two centuries. In the nine matches he has played on English soil, the 27-year-old has scored 556 runs at an average of 32.70.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah fired up against Shubman Gill; Gautam Gambhir instructs newcomer; Rishabh Pant sledges Mohammed Siraj

Speaking of Rishabh Pant, the Lucknow Super Giants captain had a below-par in the IPL, scoring 269 runs in 14 matches. His numbers would have looked abysmal had he not scored a century in the final league stage match against the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Against Rajat Patidar's side, Pant played an unbeaten knock of 118. However, this knock went in vain as RCB chased the total down.

India to play an intra-squad match

The Indian team will be playing an intra-squad match later this week against India A ahead of the first Test against England. The match is set to begin on June 13.

India A recently played out two draws against the England Lions. However, the likes of Karun Nair and KL Rahul impressed one and all and the duo have emerged as the sure-shot starters in the playing XI in the first Test.

The Test series between India and England will commence on June 20 in Leeds. The action will then move to Birmingham for the second Test.

The Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the third Test, while Old Trafford and Kennington Oval will host the fourth and fifth Tests of the series, respectively.

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.