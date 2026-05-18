Riyan Parag explodes on his team after fielding disaster vs Delhi Capitals:'…we shouldn't be in contention for top 4'

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag did not mince words after his side’s defeat to Delhi Capitals, admitting that the team is not playing at a level worthy of an IPL title challenge if their recent form continues. Parag delivered a blunt assessment of the performance, especially highlighting the fielding lapses that hurt Rajasthan while defending 194. Riyan Parag was frustrated after loss against Delhi Capitals. (PTI)

RR had been in control for most of the contest, dominating the first 14 overs and appearing set for a stronger finish, but a late collapse with the bat saw them fall short of the 200-mark. That proved decisive, as Delhi Capitals shifted gears in the chase and eventually got over the line with four balls to spare.

Parag’s honest reflection underlined Rajasthan’s frustration in a match where they had their moments but failed to hold on when it mattered most, allowing the game to slip away in the closing stages.

The RR skipper opted to hand Donovan Ferreira the crucial 18th over, a move that backfired as the bowler conceded 16 runs and swung the momentum firmly in favour of Delhi Capitals, almost sealing the contest. However, Parag stood by his call despite the outcome.

“I know it on TV it looks like a gamble, but then you’ve got two left-handers. I'd rather bowl Donovan and take a chance than get Shanaka to bowl another over. Didn't really work out," Parag told broadcasters after the match.

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Meanwhile, Parag did not hide his frustration after a sloppy fielding display, where dropped catches and misfields proved costly in a tight contest. The RR skipper delivered a sharp assessment of his side’s energy, execution and overall standards, warning that such performances are not good enough for a team aiming to stay in the top-four race.

"Very poor. I feel if you want to win a trophy, if you want to be contending every single year, you've got to be better than what we've done today. Extremely disappointed. I feel we are a way better team than what we've played or shown in the last four to five games. But today was just, I feel, after coming coming from a break, I feel what we've shown today energy-wise, skill-wise, execution-wise is definitely not up to the mark. And if we keep on playing like this, we shouldn't be in contention for the top four," he added.

“If we do not qualify, it's our fault”: Riyan Parag He further took a grounded view on Rajasthan Royals’s playoff situation after their defeat to Delhi Capitals, making it clear that he does not believe in relying on other results to stay in contention. The RR skipper stressed accountability within the camp, saying the team had enough chances to control their own fate and must now focus on winning their remaining matches.

"Yeah, I think that's depending on a lot of other teams as well. That is not how I like to lead. That is not how I like to speak to my team as well, that, 'Oh, we need these these guys to keep on losing so we can win two games.' We've had the opportunity, we've not taken it. So if we do not qualify, it's our fault, no one else's. And yeah, next two games, we'll see what we can do better and hopefully get two wins," he concluded.