'My absolute idol, thought he was invincible': Ponting, Warne, Gilchrist and other legends pay tribute to Rod Marsh

Tributes flowed in for former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died at the age of 74 in Adelaide, eight days after suffering a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Queensland. Regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 after playing 96 Tests with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals from behind the stumps.

Adam Gilchrist, one of three wicketkeepers who have since surpassed Marsh's tally, was among the many Australia players who paid tribute to Marsh on Friday.

"I'm shattered, absolutely stunned," Gilchrist told 6PR radio. "I thought he was invincible. He was my absolute idol and hero and inspiration as to why I pursued what I did. The impact he had on my life is profound."

Australia captain Pat Cummins: "He was brilliant to deal with because he knew the game inside-out, but also had a way of dealing with you to put you at your ease. When I think of Rod I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tweeted: "Devastated, we have lost a legend. Rod Marsh was a great player, a great coach and one of the best people I have ever met. My thoughts are with Ros, Paul, Dan and Jamie."

Shane Warne tweeted his grief on Marsh's passing: Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who is now the country's Prime Minister, also paid tribute to Marsh. "Saddened to learn of the passing of Rodney Marsh who was Australia's legendary wicket keeper. During my cricketing career I remember him being not just a great cricketer but one who was respected by both his own team and his opponents," said Imran in a tweet.

"Very sad to wake up to the news that one of the great cricketers in the history of Australian and world cricket has passed away “Rod Marsh” our thoughts are with Ros and the family RIP Bacchus…" said former England captain Ian Botham.

"Really sad the hear the demise of Rodney. A giant amongst glovesman. No one was more airborne behind the stumps in the early 70's. Condolences to the Marsh family," said former India captain and former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Shattered to hear the passing of the legendary Rod Marsh

Growing up he was an idol hitting 6’s taking catches off DK Lillee 🧤

Sung the Aussie song

Coached a generation👌

thoughts with Ros, Paul, Dan and Jamie and Marsh family #Bacchus pic.twitter.com/Y69AXzzO3i — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 4, 2022

With great sadness I write this. To wake up & hear that Rod Marsh has left us, is horrible.

The time I had with him as my boss in Englands academy, was some of the best times in my career.

A caring, intelligent and loving man who did all he could to help everyone! #RIP 🤍 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 4, 2022

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Marsh was a childhood hero for him. "It's a sad day. He was a childhood hero of mine who led me to actually try and be a wicketkeeper in primary school. Wasn't very good at it, but everyone wanted to be Rod Marsh," said Morrison.

