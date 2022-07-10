IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar tick off unique personal milestones as India seal another T20 series win

India were thoroughly dominant in the second T20I against England, held at Edgbaston, and it was a performance which saw a flurry of record broken and milestones set. A 49-run victory was a complete performance, seeing India do well with aggression with the bat, before shutting the door on England with the ball. Also Read | 'Rohit isn't able to convert 30s. For Kohli, runs aren't coming': Ex-India WK shares key piece of advice for star duo

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with figures of 3-15, is enjoying his best form in a long time in India jersey. He has taken to giving India fantastic starts in the powerplay, not only keeping it economical despite only two fielders on the boundary, but also using his swing to good effect to create pressure and take wickets.

He etched his name in the T20I history books, becoming the first bowler to deliver 500 dot balls in T20I cricket. It is an indication of the quality he possesses, given he bowls in periods of the game where runs are easy to find. He stands well clear of the players attempting to chase him down — Mitchell Starc and Tim Southee are nearly 150 dot balls behind him.

Bhuvneshwar dismissed both England openers, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. His first over was a wicket maiden, and he has now dismissed 36 opening batters in T20I cricket — the second most, right behind New Zealand’s Southee.

The records don’t stop there. Rohit Sharma, now as permanent captain of the Indian team, scripted history of his own. On his way to a quick 31 (20), Rohit passed the mark for 300 fours scored in T20I cricket, only the second player to do so after Ireland’s Paul Stirling.

Rohit, who has four centuries in T20I cricket, has shown a willingness to attack from the word go, embodying the change in India’s approach to the shortest form of the game. Virat Kohli sits at 298 fours in T20I cricket, and will hope to breach 300 himself in the final T20I of the series.

This was Rohit’s 16th consecutive win as captain for India: since becoming permanent captain, he has not lost a single match at their helm. It is a record he will want to maintain, and ensure is carried into the T20 World Cup later this year as well as the ODI World Cup at home in 2023.

Before that, India will wrap up the T20I leg of their England tour at Trent Bridge, before shifting focus to the 50-over game in a three-match series to be played in London and Manchester, beginning July 12.

