Ross Taylor gives epic Hindi reply to ‘favourite player’ Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement message for NZ great

It was not the happiest of endings as Ross Taylor, playing his farewell match, scored just 14 against the Netherlands but the New Zealand great bid adieu to the sport with many fond memories and tributes. Fans and teammates shared heartfelt messages for the Kiwi great, who ended a glittering international spell with 8,607 runs in 236 ODIs, 7,683 runs in 112 Tests and 1,909 runs in 102 T20Is.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was also among the players who shared heartfelt tributes for Taylor. The Indian batting icon labelled him as a “great ambassador of the game.”

"You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career," he tweeted.

In response, Taylor has also thanked Tendulkar for his note, unexpectedly in Hindi. "Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye. To get this message from my favourite player growing up is an absolute honour," he wrote.

Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye. To get this message from my favourite player growing up is an absolute honour 🙏 — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) April 8, 2022

Taylor had also received a guard of honour from the Dutch side when he walked out to bat against the Netherlands.

The 38-year-old, who perished on 14, signed off as New Zealand's most successful one-day batter, having got 8,607 runs including 21 hundreds and 51 half-centuries. He also could not hold back tears when the teams lined up for national anthems at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

"Apologies if I miss out on any names. First, to Snedden and New Zealand Cricket appreciate all the help you have given me from a 14-year-old to where I am now," said an emotional Taylor on the occasion.

Taylor further backed New Zealand to do well in the future and thanked his teammates for sharing the dressing room for more than a decade.

Taylor, who had made his ODI debut in Napier 16 years ago, was also presented with a traditional Samoan necklace in the farewell game.

"To Pieter and his team, never thought I would play the Netherlands, you guys have a bright future ahead. Hope you get to play more Test-playing nations. That's all we need for cricket to grow and become a global game.

"Special thanks to our manager, you have been with us for 10-11 years and are moving on at the same time as me, wish you all the best. To my teammates it has been a pleasure, thoroughly enjoyed my time and I will be watching how you guys grow from the other side. You are in good stead and I will miss you boys," he added.