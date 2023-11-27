'Rutu bhai is so…': Jaiswal opens up on Gaikwad's unfortunate run out after quick-fire 53 vs AUS in 2nd T20I

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal played a blistering knock against Australia to extend India's winning run over the visitors in the ongoing five-match bilateral T20I series on Sunday. Half-centuries from openers Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and premier batter Ishan Kishan followed by a crucial cameo from power-hitter Rinku Singh propelled Suryakumar Yadav's Team India to a gigantic total against Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century during 2nd T20I match against Australia at Greenfield International Stadium (ICC Twitter)

After faltering in the series opener against the mighty Australian side, Jaiswal and Gaikwad made amends by providing India with a rollicking start in the recently concluded T20I encounter in Thiruvananthapuram. In the first T20I of the Australia series, southpaw Jaiswal had sold Gaikwad down the river as the duo was involved in a horrible mixup at Visakhapatnam.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit, Kohli have to openly talk about their T20I future': BCCI's WC dilemma explained in major Team India suspense

'It was my mistake in the last game'

Recalling the incident after India's win over Australia in the 2nd T20I, Jaiswal revealed that he had apologised to his opening partner Gaikwad, who recorded a diamond duck in the series opener at Vizag. “It was my mistake in the last game and I said sorry to Rutu bhai. I accepted that it was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring,” Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal and Gaikwad added 77 runs for the first wicket inside the first six overs against Australia. While Gaikwad played a gritty knock of 58 off 43 balls, his partner-in-crime Jaiswal scored 53 off 25 balls in the high-scoring contest between India and Australia.“It’s really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions,” said Jaiswal, who was named the Player of the Match.

'I have been told by Surya bhai'

Jaiswal smashed nine fours and two sixes in his entertaining knock against the former T20 world champions. Gaikwad, Jaiswal and an unbeaten Rinku powered Team India to a match-winning total of 235-4 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia mustered 191-9 as the Jaiswal-starrer side registered a 44-run win to take a 2-0 lead over the visitors in the five-match T20I series.

“I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. For me, I think I can develop (as a cricketer) and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning. I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level,” Jaiswal added.