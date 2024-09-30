Sarfaraz Khan and two other players released from India's Test squad to take part in Irani Cup

The BCCI has announced that three players who are not part of India's playing XI for the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh are released from the squad. Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal and Dhruv Jurel have been released to take part in the Irani Cup, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday in Lucknow. The trio was seen in the Indian dressing room on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test, but with only one day left in the game, they will travel to Lucknow to take part in the domestic tournament. India's Sarfaraz Khan in a training session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.(AP)

"Update: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad to participate in the #IraniCup, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Lucknow," the BCCI released a statement.

The Irani Cup contest, between the Rest of the India side and the winner of the previous Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, will be played from Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sarfaraz will represent the Mumbai team which will be led by veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane. However, Sarfaraz will be without his younger brother Musheer, who has been out of the contest after suffering injuries in a horrific car accident.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jurel and uncapped left-arm fast bowler Dayal will be joining the ROI squad.

While announcing the ROI squad, the BCCI had informed that availability of these three players would be subjected to them not being involved in the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir decided not to change the winning combination and stuck with the playing XI from Chennai clash in Kanpur. Meanwhile, India declared their whirlwind first innings on 285-9 from just 34.4 overs, after Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 on a whirlwind day four in Kanpur.

Bangladesh had to face a tricky 11 overs before stumps and reached 26-2, still 26 runs in arrears, after Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Zakir Hasan lbw for 10 and then bowled nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud for four.

Irani Cup Squads

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.