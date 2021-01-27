Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19
West Indies opener Shai Hope and his brother Kyle have been ruled out of the Barbados squad ahead of the Regional Super50 Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.
"The Hope brothers, Shai and Kyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, February 7 to 27," the Barbados Cricket Association said in a statement.
"Shai and Kyle Hope will be placed in isolation in accordance with Government of Barbados protocols," it added.
The players had undergone testing on Sunday, ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin next week in Antigua.
Wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott and top-order batsman Zachary McCaskie have been named as a replacement for the duo in the 15-man squad.
Shai has represented West Indies in 34 Tests, 78 ODIs and 13 T20Is while Kyle has featured in five Tests and seven ODIs.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)
- In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain
- Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after he had complained of chest pain and dizziness. He later underwent angioplasty after he was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane explains why Sundar found the spot in Brisbane Test ahead of Kuldeep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Virat was and will always be the captain of India Test team': Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia defends ‘brilliant leader’ Tim Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt I owed team that innings': Vihari recalls SCG heroics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia board asked about vaccine timeline for South Africa tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four Indian cricketers nominated for new ICC player of month awards for January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'KP abused me': Former England batsman accuses Pietersen of 'bullying' him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia confirms India players subjected to racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox