Shubman Gill continues to give minimal returns as T20I opener: How long will Sanju Samson be ignored

As India prepare to defend their T20 World Cup title in 2026, one selection question looms larger than most: can Shubman Gill deliver the consistency and power required at the top of the order? While the Punjab batter remains a cornerstone across formats, his T20I returns since returning to the format in September 2025 present a concerning pattern that demands urgent resolution.

The numbers tell an uncomfortable story. Since his comeback to the T20Is in September, Gill has accumulated just 170 runs across ten innings at an average of 24.14 with a strike rate of 148.24. In the ongoing Australia tour, his problems have been crystallised, struggling against the pacers to get going in the power play.

Asia Cup exposed fragility

Gill’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign saw returns of 127 runs across seven matches at an average of 21.17 and a strike rate of 155.40. While there were glimpses of his capability, particularly his 47 off 28 against Pakistan in the Super Four, where he anchored a record 105-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma. Yet even this tournament highlighted inconsistency, early exits in almost all the games.

The pattern is clear: Gill possesses undeniable talent but lacks the ruthless conversion rate India’s T20I top order demands. His career T20I strike rate hovers in the mid-140s, soli yet insufficient when compared to the relentless tempo set by modern powerplay specialists. Despite impressive IPL 2025 form, he has not been able to translate the form into the international arena.

The Samson alternative

Enter Sanju Samson, whose T20I opening credentials present a compelling counter-narrative. As a designated opener on T20Is, Samson averages near 33 with a strike rate nearing 180, numbers that dwarf Gill’s output. Where Gill’s technical soundness occasionally manifests over-caution in the powerplay, Samson’s clean ball-striking and front-foot dominance offer the explosive starts that define successful World Cup campaigns.

The strategic calculus extends beyond individual statistics. Samson’s elevation resolves India’s wicket keeping conundrum, eliminating roster redundancy while freeing a spot for additional bowling depth, critical in the tournament scenarios demanding tactical flexibility.

Building for the T20 World Cup

With the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil, India cannot afford sentiment-driven selections. Gill’s long-term value across formats is unquestioned, but T20 cricket demands phase-specific excellence. His struggles against quality new-ball bowling on challenging surfaces, from Australia’s seamers to Asia’s spin-friendly wickets, raise legitimate questions about positional optimization.

India faces a binary choice: persist with investment in Gill’s T20I development, or prioritise immediate World Cup success through a specialist opener whose statistical profiles scream tournament readiness.