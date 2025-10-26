Sophie Devine fights back tears during national anthem before last ODI match for New Zealand: ‘It’s an emotional day'

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is ready to call a day on her 19-year-long career in ODI cricket as she prepares to play her final match for the White Ferns in the format in Vizag, against England in the Women’s World Cup. The Kiwi captain has represented her team since she was a teenager, and at 36 years of age, will lead her team out for the last time before she steps away. Sophie Devine fights back tears at the national anthem, alongside long-time teammate Suzie Bates.(Screengrab)

It was certainly an emotional moment, one which Devine anticipated in the lead-up the the match. However, the weight of the moment was nonetheless felt by the all-rounder, as she bravely fought back tears but looked clearly emotional as she stood arm-in-arm with her teammates during the national anthem.

Earlier at the toss, where she won and chose to bat first, Devine admitted she had already let the emotions get the better of her while preparing for this final match against England. “Look, it is an emotional day. There have certainly already been a few tears and things like that,” admitted Devine. “But I just want to go out there and enjoy it, play with a smile on my face. It’s been a real honour (representing New Zealand.)”

Devine steps down as a White Ferns legend

A loss to India earlier this week had eliminated the Kiwis after bad luck with rain-abandoned matches meant that their campaign never kicked on in her final ODI tournament. However, a typically stately Devine understood this was a part of the game and didn’t express bitterness about the loss.

Devine will retire as one of only four New Zealand players with 4000+ ODI runs, and one of only three New Zealand bowlers with 100+ ODI wickets. A testament to her all-round talent, Devine also took over captaincy of the team in 2020 after Amy Satterthwaite stepped away from the sport.

Batting first in Vizag, Devine has already promised to try and play out the game with a smile on her face. However, the Kiwis will need to dig deep to send her off in a positive manner with a victory, with England dominating with ball in the first innings and taking charge of the game. Devine was dismissed for 23 in her last innings.