Live

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Cloud over, rain predictions barrier between SA and top spot

Oct 17, 2023 12:08 PM IST
South Africa vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Updates of SA vs NED encounter in Dharamsala

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: After displaying tremendous form, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to keep their winning run intact when they meet Netherlands at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Proteas have secured resounding victories in the two matches they've played so far, thus making their net run-rate (NRR) most superior among the ten teams. Netherlands, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and will hope for an upset like they did in the T20 World Cup last year.

South Africa's biggest takeaway from both their matches has been their batting. They started the tournament by amassing over 400 runs against Sri Lanka and comfortably breached the 300-run mark against Australia. The bowlers too have made significant contribution, especially in the match against Australia, who could only manage 177 before running out of wickets.

Netherlands will look to take some inspiration from Afghanistan, who stunned defending champions England on Sunday. However, the biggest concern remains the weather forecast for Tuesday, which indicates rainfall in patches at Dharamsala.

-South Africa have won both their matches, Netherlands none

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad

Catch the Live Updates of SA vs NED, World Cup 2023 encounter in Dharamsala

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: South Africa can reach on top but…

    South Africa have the best net run rate in the tournament thanks to their huge wins against Sri Lanka and Australia. That means, if they beat the Netherlands today, they can displace India to take the top spot in the current ICC World Cup 2023 points table. South Africa will become the third team after New Zealand and India to register a hat-trick of wins at this World Cup without suffering a setback if they win today but will the weather allow?

  • Oct 17, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: Rain threat in Dharamsala

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: It rained quite a bit yesterday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala and there is rain predicted throughout the day today. With concerns already there over the condition of the outfield, rain can only make matters worse for the ground staff and also for the cricketers of both sides to field.

  • Oct 17, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: Head-to-Head record

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: If we look at the head-to-head records, both the teams have met each other seven times, out of which South Africa have won six times, while one didn't produce any result.

    The two teams have met thrice at the World Cup, with South Africa winning on all three occasions.

  • Oct 17, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: How have Netherlands fared so far

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands, on the other hand, have endured two heavy defeats. Against Pakistan they produced a decent show and kept their opponents on toes despite ending as the losing side. They first restricted Pakistan to 286, but could only manage 205 in response.

    New Zealand too got off to a brilliant start against Netherlands, but were restricted at 322/7 in 50 overs. The Black Caps then bundled out New Zealand for 223.

  • Oct 17, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: How have South Africa fared so far

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: South Africa has made a strong start at World Cup 2023, winning both their matches emphatically. They started their campaign by engaging in a run fest against Sri Lanka, during which they piled 428/5 on the board batting first. Sri Lanka in response could only muster 326 in 44.5 overs.

    In their second match against Australia, South Africa dished out another clinical effort. Riding on Quinton de Kock's superb ton and Aiden Markram's half-century, South Africa piled 311/7 batting first. Then an all-round effort by South Africa bowlers helped them fold Australia for 177 in 40.5 overs.

  • Oct 17, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Cup 2023 encounter between South Africa and Netherlands. The match is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and will start at 2:00 pm. The toss will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all updates on the match.

world cup

