Sri Lanka ropes in Lasith Malinga on 'short-term basis' to be part of coaching staff for upcoming T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made a truly value addition to the national men's team's coaching staff ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup as they brought Lasith Malinga on board as the consultant- fast bowling coach ahead of the all-important T20 tournament, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The cricket board confirmed that his appointment has been made on a “short-term basis” for a period of one month, effective from December 15, 2025, to January 25, 2026. Sri Lanka have roped in Lasith Malinga as consultant-fast bowling coach(Getty)

“Malinga will support the preparation and development of Sri Lanka’s national fast bowlers as part of the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka Cricket aims to leverage Malinga’s vast international experience and renowned expertise in death bowling, particularly in the shortest format of the game to strengthen Sri Lanka’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup,” the SLC said in an official statement on Tuesday evening.

Malinga is widely regarded as one of the best T20 players of all time, and he boasts an impressive record in the shortest format of the game. He represented Sri Lanka in 84 T20Is, taking 107 wickets with his best figures being 5/6.

He was also a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2014, where Sri Lanka defeated the MS Dhoni-led India in the summit clash.

Malinga is also a certified IPL legend, having played 122 matches for the Mumbai Indians and taken a total of 170 wickets. He is currently the bowling coach of the five-time champions.

All you need to know about the T20 World Cup

Speaking of the upcoming T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. The side coached by Sanath Jayasuriya will open their campaign on February 8 against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting on January 7. Pakistan have already named their squad while Sri Lanka are yet to announce.

The three matches will be played on January 7, 9 and 11 at the same venue - Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.