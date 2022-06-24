Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI Live Score: SL vs AUS Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 5th ODI: Having secured a historic series win over the Aussies, the Lankan lions will be aiming to finish on a high when they take on the Aaron Finch-led side in the final match of the ODI series in Colombo. Sri Lanka had registered a dramatic four-run win over Australia in the fourth ODI to seal the series, and many former Lankan cricketers including batting great Sanath Jayasuriya and Farveez Maharoof reacted passionately to the win on their official social media profiles. Sri Lanka came from 0-1 down to win three consecutive matches in the series.

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

