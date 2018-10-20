Today in New Delhi, India
Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI - Live Cricket Score and Updates

Catch all the live score and updates from the 4th ODI between Sri Lanka and England.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2018 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI: Live score and updates(REUTERS)

Sri Lanka have never got going, Eoin Morgan’s team has made it 2 out of 2. Can Sri Lanka stop them from winning the 3rd match? The hosts have to step up and deliver. England have ticked almost all the boxes and are now overwhelming favourites to clinch the series today. If the weather remains good, it should be another good day of ODI cricket.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Olly Stone

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 09:55 IST

