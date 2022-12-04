Home / Cricket / 'Sunny bhai... they'll hate me in Pakistan': Wasim Akram's explosive revelation about controversial Tendulkar dismissal

'Sunny bhai... they'll hate me in Pakistan': Wasim Akram's explosive revelation about controversial Tendulkar dismissal

cricket
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 10:34 AM IST

Wasim Akram and Sachin Tendulkar were caught on opposite sides of one of the most heated moments in the history of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Tendulkar and Wasim were on either side one of the most heated situations in the history of the India-Pakistan rivalry(Getty/Wasim Akram Instagram)
Tendulkar and Wasim were on either side one of the most heated situations in the history of the India-Pakistan rivalry(Getty/Wasim Akram Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk

There is hardly any spectacle in international cricket that quite matches the fervour and ferocity of atmosphere that can be seen during a game between India and Pakistan. While the two sides only meet in international tournaments now, a number of stars have put up career-defining performances in Test matches between the two sides.

The Tests were often high-octane clashes but it also had a number of moments of respect between the two sides. There were also occasions when tensions boiled over and the events around India great Sachin Tendulkar's run out in the the first Test of the 1998/99 Asian Test Championship was one such occasion. Tendulkar had been bowled for a duck off a searing yorker from Shoaib Akhtar in the first innings of the match.

ALSO READ | ‘Humne press ko nahi bataya taki India ko confidence na mile’: Akram's explosive remark on missing 1996 WC quarterfinal

The dismissal in the second innings was the contentious issue. Tendulkar collided with Shoaib, who was fielding this time with Pakistan captain Wasim Akram bowling, while taking a run and was run out as a result. The crowd at the Eden Gardens was not too impressed by the Pakistan players who appealed for the dismissal and celebrated once it was ruled in their favour. The match had to be stopped as they started pelting stones and hurling abuses at the visitors. Wasim has now revealed in his autobiography 'Sultan: A Memoir' that the match referee and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had approached him.

“During the break, I was approached by the match referee with Sunil Gavaskar. 'Wasim, we think you should recall Sachin,' said Sunny. People will love you in India. Sunny knew how partisan the Kolkata crowd could be - he had once refused to play a Test there because he had been so badly barracked the previous time,” says Wasim in an excerpt from the book.

“But I had my own fans to worry about. 'Sunny bhai... they might love me in India but they'll hate me in Pakistan,' I said. 'Anyway, it's not my decision. The umpire has given him out. It's too late for me to withdraw the appeal. Play has continue. We all know it's an accident but cricket is full of accidents. It's not up to the captains to rectify.”

Tendulkar had gone for a third run after playing the ball to mid-wicket. Nadeem Khan was the fielder and he managed to get a direct hit. Tendulkar was looking at the ball and had noticed that Shoaib had gotten in the way. The two collided just before Tendulkar reached the crease. Nadeem would later admit that the direct hit was a fluke.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sachin tendulkar wasim akram
sachin tendulkar wasim akram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out