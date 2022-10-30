T20 World Cup: India concede top spot to SA; Pakistan open account with Netherlands win - Check Group 2 points table

India sank to a five-wicket loss to South Africa, thus suffering their first defeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul, alongwith with some fiery fast bowling from Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada, helped South Africa restrict India to a score of 133/9. India had lost half their batting lineup in the first 10 overs and did well to get to the score, with Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls almost single-handedly taking them there.

India then got off to a sensational start in their defence with South Africa losing three wickets in the first four overs. However, Aiden Markram and David Miller took the game away from India. Both players scored half centuries, with Miller staying unbeaten and seeing South Africa over the line with two balls to spare.

India were the top ranked side in Group 2 before the match, leading South Africa by one point and staying ahead of second-placed Bangladesh by virtue of their better net run rate. They remain ahead of Bangladesh but South Africa have taken a one-point lead on them and have taken the top spot. The Proteas are now on five points in three matches, having won two and had a no result in one. They have a net run rate of +2.772. India, meanwhile, have four points in three matches with two wins and a loss. They have a net run rate of +0.844. Bangladesh, with whom they are still tied on points, have a net run rate of -1.533 and are third. It is India and South Africa who currently occupy the qualification spots.

India have gone down one place to second.

Meanwhile, Pakistan finally recorded their first win of the tournament earlier on Sunday, beating the Netherlands by six wickets. They had to only chase down a target of 92, having restricted the Dutch to a score of 91/9, but it was anything but a straightforward chase for them. In a bid to chase down the score quickly, Pakistan ended up giving away too many wickets and finally won the match only in the 14th over. Pakistan were always only going to go up to fifth on the table with a win, having taken just two points now in three matches with a net run rate of +0.765. Zimbabwe are above them at fourth with three points in three matches and a net run rate of -0.050.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON