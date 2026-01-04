The factor that made selectors prefer Rishabh Pant over Ruturaj Gaikwad: ‘Not about his quality, you're looking…'

India’s ODI squad announcement for next week’s three-match series against New Zealand saw a largely settled squad, with not too many surprises in store in terms of turnover of players. However, one player who might feel particularly hard-done by being left out is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who doesn’t find space despite his maiden ODI century in the previous series. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan during a practice session(ANI/File Photo)

Gaikwad misses out in part to Rishabh Pant as the backup middle order option upon Shreyas Iyer’s return from injury: the Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings captain filled in at number four and was impressive, but Iyer’s status as one of the best middle overs batters in world cricket was always going to come at a cost.

However, there has been a big debate regarding whether Pant himself has done enough in recent white ball cricket to warrant a space in the team, one to which he qualifies as much as a backup wicketkeeper as anything else. However, Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that Pant’s left-handedness was a significant factor in his selection to a team which is heavily stocked on right-handed batting.

“Rishabh Pant is a phenomenal player, it’s not about his quality… You’re looking at a straight tussle in the middle order, it’s a straight toss up between Gaikwad and Pant,” explained Ashwin on his Youtube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’.

Too many right-handers for India?

“The only thing that could have worked in favour of Pant is the fact that he’s left-handed. I’m thinking there would have been a huge debate. And the selectors would have decided they need a left-handed batsman,” said Ashwin.

With Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, five of India's top six are right-handed batters; Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar present left-handed options, but only lower down the order.

A former teammate of Gaikwad’s from last year at CSK, Ashwin had a lot of time for Gaikwad’s ability in the middle overs, but also warned that the right-hander might be a better fit for that particular role than Pant – someone who increasingly has looked out of sorts in the middle order, more suited to bat higher up.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad is a top order batter, but his ability against spin, his ability to run between wickets, his ability to close out an innings is also phenomenal. You can consider him a middle order batsman,” said Ashwin.

“With Rishabh Pant in the mix – I personally don’t think Rishabh Pant can bat in the middle order in white ball cricket in this point in time. He is a top three batter, he has to open or bat at three.”

Pant is likely going to be used as a backup to KL Rahul, but with a vacancy at number five, Gautam Gambhir might be tempted to go with the extra batter against New Zealand, particularly with Pant coming in off the back of a couple of impressive fifties in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.