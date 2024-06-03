New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the clash against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup, former India opener Aakash Chopra described Sri Lankan bowling line-up outstanding as it has formidable names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana. "Their attack is outstanding": Aakash Chopra lauds Sri Lanka bowling unit ahead of World Cup

Sri Lanka are in good form as they defeated both Bangladesh and Afghanistan in a T20I series with a 2-1 margin.

"Sri Lankan team is very competent. Their bowling attack is outstanding - Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana. Then Angelo Mathews is bowling well and they have Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka and Nuwan Thushara," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old feels that the Sri Lanka bowling line-up will do well in the ongoing mega event.

"They have got a phenomenal bowling attack. Considering the pitch that was seen in the first match, the friendly between India and Bangladesh, I feel their bowling will do well," the commentator added.

Chopra said that Sri Lanka's batting is looking 50-50 but their bowling is looking good.

"They could have slight problems in batting - Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Charith Asalanka - how they will play? Then Dhananjaya de Silva, they will again expect batting from Angelo Mathews, and Dasun Shanaka. The batting is looking 50-50 but their bowling is looking good to me," the former right-hand batter said.

"Sri Lanka's bowling and South Africa's batting will be the contest to watch out for. Players in focus - Pathum Nissanka because the ball will swing, Angelo Mathews who is doing well as an all-rounder, and then Wanindu Hasaranga/Pathirana. It will be very interesting to see how they perform," former right-hand batter concluded

In the World Cup, Sri Lanka are in the group that also has Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka will clash against Proteas on June 3.

Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga , Charith Asalanka , Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

