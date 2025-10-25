Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's box-office day at SCG: Historic records toppled as Ro-Ko announces its grand comeback

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the biggest names of Indian cricket in the last decade and a half. The duo has given jitters to the Indian cricket fans every time they have batted together. Rohit Sharma celebrates his century with teammate Virat Kohli during the third One-Day International.(PTI)

The scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground once more showed how much the two batters enjoy batting with each other. The duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 168 runs to guide India to a nine-wicket win in the third and final match of the series. Even though the win did not bear any significance to the result of the series, the Indian fans will be happy with the fact that they got to watch their most loved duo bat together for one last time in Australia.

As Kohli and Rohit guided India to the nine-wicket win, they tumbled down multiple records. Some of these were personal milestones, while others were an ode to the iconic partnership.

1 - Virat Kohli now has the most numbers of runs in limited-overs cricket. T20I and ODIs combined, Kohli has scored 18,443 runs in limited-overs cricket. This puts Sachin Tendulkar in the second spot in this list, who has 18,436 runs to his name in limited-overs cricket.

2 - Virat Kohli is now the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket history. During his knock in Sydney, the Indian master overtook the Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara, in the list. Only Sachin Tendulkar stands ahead of him, with 18,426 runs. Kohli currently has 14,255 runs under his belt in 305 matches at an average of 57.71.

3 - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have the third-highest number of runs in partnership in ODI cricket. The duo have scored 5,483 runs together in 101 innings at an average of 57.76. The list is topped by the Indian duo of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, who have scored 8,227 runs in 176 innings at an average of 47.55. Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara occupy the second spot on this list with 5,992 runs at an average of 41.61.

9 - Rohit Sharma scored his 9th ODI century against Australia. This takes him to the top of the list of most centuries scored by a player against Australia. He now shares the top spot with Sachin Tendulkar.

19 - This was the 19th century partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In this respect also, they now stand at the third position. Before the SCG partnership, they were tied at the spot with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Dilshan-Sangakkara (20) and Sourav-Sachin (26) have more century partnerships than Rohit-Kohli in ODIs.

6,072 - Virat Kohli has the highest runs in successful chases. During his knock in SCG, Virat became the first man to score 6,000 runs in successful chases in the history of the game. He has now scored 6,072 runs in 102 innings at an average of 89.29 in successful chases.

These were some milestones that the duo achieved during the third ODI in Sydney. This shows how impactful they have been to Indian cricket. The Indian fans will hope that these players continue to play for the team and break down many such records as long as they play.