Virat Kohli sombre, Glenn Maxwell punches door: Heartbreaking scenes inside RCB dressing room after exit from IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players are hurting. They have every reason to be proud but also to feel shattered and heartbroken. After languishing at the bottom of the points table halfway through IPL 2024, they scripted a remarkable turnaround, winning six matches on the trot and that too with convincing margins to sneak into the playoffs as the fourth-ranked side only to be beaten by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell after RCB's defeat to RR

RCB were restricted to 172/8 after RR opted to bowl. Rajat Patidar top-scored with 34 off 22 balls with two fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls with three fours and a six, and Mahipal Lomror scored 32 runs in 17 balls but none of them went on to make a big score. For RR, Avesh Khan took 3 wickets for 44 runs, but the game-changing spell came from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned with outstanding figures of 2/19 runs. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult took 1 for 16.

In the run chase, the Royals got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 45 runs in 30 balls. RCB bowlers then applied pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run flow and getting some wickets. RR were 112/4 in 13.1 overs at one stage. However, Riyan Parag scored 36 runs in 26 balls to hold one end before he was dismissed, while Shimron Hetmyer made an invaluable 26 off 114 balls as the Royals reached home with an over to spare.

This result meant that RR advanced to the second Qualifier against the Sunrisers while RCB were left licking its wounds.

A day later, RCB released a video on social media narrating the dressing room scenes after the heartbreaking defeat. The three-minute, 33-second video starts with Glenn Maxwell punching the door. Virat Kohli can be seen fiddling with his phone while the rest of the RCB players look dejected.

The video also captured Kohli's sombre mood in the dugout immediately after the loss. "To be really honest, the first half of the season was a really under-par performance from us. The standards that we have as cricketers, we were not able to live up to them. Then we started expressing ourselves, played for our own self-respect. Our confidence came back. The way turned things around and qualified was truly special. It is something I will cherish and remember, because it took a lot of character and heart from the boys," he said.

He also thanked the fans for supporting the team and turning up in huge numbers all over India.

Skipper Faf du Plessis said that the last six games were special for the way RCB turned things around but in the eliminator, they fell short by around 15 runs.

"The first innings was tricky, the ball was moving around and it was a bit slow," he said.

Reflecting on the fan's support even though the team was down and out halfway through the season, Faf said, "We were down halfway through the season. But still the fans, every match, every stadium. We could hear the chants. Once we got that momentum, we ran with it. We are extremely grateful for it. Sad we cannot reach the finals. But from where we were and where we finished, I am really proud of the boys."

Summarising the team's season, Dinesh, who is likely playing his last-ever IPL season, said that the team felt that this could very well be the year when they lift the trophy because of the way they turned things around, but the "hard day" that loomed over their heads happened to be the eliminator. He also said that dew came in the second innings and it became easy to bat.

"With sports, there is no fairytale ending. There is always a hard day when things do not go your way. It was that day. As it is in the evening games, dew came and it became easy to bat on. But still, we should be proud of the fight we put up. That is all we can ask for. Attitude matters. The belief in wanting to do something special matters. On both counts, RCB had a really special season. A season where a lot of people will look at and say 'Wow, good effort'. We are proud of ourselves and I also hope fans are also proud of us for what we have done this year," said Dinesh.