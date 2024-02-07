Virat Kohli to remain absent from India's squad for 3rd and 4th England Tests; doubts over participation in 5th: Report

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return has been delayed as the former India skipper is expected to miss the upcoming Test matches against England. Former India skipper Kohli was unavailable for the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. Kohli-less Team India suffered a defeat in the Hyderabad opener before the hosts levelled the series 1-1 with a win over England in the Visakhapatnam encounter on Monday. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session (BCCI-X)

Citing personal reasons, Kohli pulled out of the first two England Tests on January 22 - three days prior to the start of the series opener in Hyderabad. Kohli arrived in Hyderabad on the same day to join the Indian squad for the first Test against England. Kohli was later released from the Indian squad and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also requested the media and fans for privacy on the brief exit of the ace cricketer.

Virat Kohli to remain absent from India's squad

As per the latest developments, Kohli will remain unavailable for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Ben Stokes’ England. According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, it has been learned that Kohli will miss the Rajkot and Ranchi Tests. With Kohli missing the first two games of the five-match Test series, India drafted Rajat Patidar as the batting replacement for the former India skipper. Rohit Sharma’s Team India also missed the services of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and ex-vice-captain KL Rahul in the 2nd Test against England.

Is Kohli likely to miss remainder of England series?

The report added that there are doubts over Kohli's participation in the fifth and final Test of the bilateral series. The third Test between the two teams will be contested at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on February 15. India will meet England in Ranchi for the 4th Test while Dharamsala is set to host the final match of the series on March 7.

What about Rahul and Jadeja?

The BCCI is monitoring the fitness of Indian duo Jadeja and Rahul at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. All-rounder Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury in the 1st Test against England. Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps after the series opener. Hosts India added Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar to the Test squad for the Vizag encounter. Rested for the previous game, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is also tipped to return to the playing XI for the 3rd Test against England.