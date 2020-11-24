Virat Kohli tops the charts in Twitter engagements in October, Suresh Raina second

cricket

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore may have missed out on an IPL 2020 final berth but the India captain topped the Twitter charts as far Indian sportspersons were concerned in the month of October. In fact, he was No. 3 among all Indians in Twitter engagements.

According to Twitteet, a social media analytics firm, Kohli had 24, 65, 918 Twitter engagements in October. He was third among all Indians. The most number of Twitter engagement was by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (72, 15,913) followed by Rahul Gandhi (35, 53,825).

“The IPL was the flavour of the season for cricketers where expectedly India captain and expectant father Virat Kohli topped Twitter engagement with 2.4 million engagements. Suresh Raina was at #2 with 1.9 million engagements,” said a press release by Twiteet.

“Former stars Sachin Tendulkar at #3, Harbhajan Singh at #5, and Virendra Sehwag at #6, actively engage with fans and followers on Twitter with 1.5 million; 6.8 lakh and 6.3 lakh engagements. Aakash Chopra, now a commentator is also hugely popular and ranks #4 with over 9.65 lakh engagements on Twitter in October.”

Interestingly, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not feature in top six as he “was completely inactive on Twitter in October despite more than 8.1 million followers.”

Among Indian sportspersons, outside of cricket, Olympic medallist and pro-boxer Vijender Singh had the most engagement with 4.27 lakh engagements last month.

Surprisingly, the No. 2 position was taken by the 88-year old Dadi Chandro Tomar, a veteran shooter on whose life a Hindi movie was made.

“She was at #2 in the non-cricket sports category with a phenomenal 2.84 lakh engagements leaving superstars like Saina Nehwal, Babita Phogat and Jwala Gutta behind,” added the release.

The veteran pistol shooter is also a coach and sports enthusiast, better known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ from Baghpat, UP. Since learning to shoot when she was well into her sixties she has attained national fame as an accomplished shooter having won more than 30 national championships.