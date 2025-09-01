Search Search
Monday, Sept 01, 2025
‘Virat Kohli went to Australia…’: Root handed brutal reality check ahead of Ashes as ENG legend predicts retirement

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 06:05 am IST

Using Virat Kohli's example, a former England cricketer felt that a bad Ashes campaign could force Joe Root to retire from Test cricket.

Over the years, Joe Root has established himself as the standout batter for England in Test cricket. Despite his brilliance and records, there is something that he hasn't done yet, which is to get a ton in Australia. He has registered 892 runs across 27 innings Down Under, at an average of 35.68. He has also bagged nine half-centuries. He did pass the 80-run mark on three occasions, but failed to convert it to a century.

A former cricketer used Virat Kohli's example as he sent a warning to Joe Root.
A former cricketer used Virat Kohli's example as he sent a warning to Joe Root.

According to former England cricketer Monty Panesar, the upcoming Ashes Tour could be a do-or-die moment for Root. Using Virat Kohli's example, Panesar felt that a bad campaign could force Root to retire from Test cricket.

England legend uses Virat Kohli's example

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, he said, "It really depends how next year goes for him, how the Ashes go, we saw very much with Virat Kohli, right? He went to Australia and he just didn't know what to do with that ball outside 4th, 5th stump. I think that kind of led to his decision or a collective decision for him to retire. And yeah, if Joe Root doesn't have a good Ashes series and it goes really bad for him."

"Suddenly all it takes one series and you look, it's a different ball game altogether. England could lose their coach, their captain, if it's a very bad series, a few jobs could be done. Suddenly people begin questioning, is he gone past his best? So it's very important when you go to Australia, doesn't matter how good you are, you've got to perform in Australia."

Panesar also feels that it will be very tough for Root to get his first century in Australia in the upcoming series, too, and explained his claim.

"It's going to be very difficult for him because he's going to be facing a strong Australian attack, and this is probably one of the strongest bowling attacks we've seen. But the form he's shown, and the runs he's scoring, he would probably want to score 100. I'm sure there will be one of those Test matches, where the wicket isn't so bouncy, there's not so much pace in it possibly at Adelaide or, even in Melbourne, depending on the conditions. Well he's got a chance, but anything a bit bouncy or quick, I think, it'd be, it'd be a little bit difficult for him," he added.

Follow Us On