'Virat Kohli wouldn't have let Ashwin retire mid-series': Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir lambasted over 'bad decision'

Ravichandran Ashwin announced a shock retirement on Wednesday following the draw in the third Test in Brisbane at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The spinner confirmed his retirement from immediate effect, meaning Ashwin remained devoid of a farewell at home. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announces his retirement from international cricket, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ICC)

Ashwin's departure also meant India are now a spinner short in Australia unless they decided to call-up an additional player for the remaining two Tests, and former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali didn't mince his words as he addressed the retirement. According to Ali, Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, wouldn't have let Ashwin retire “mid-series.”

“I saw his press conference and it looked like he didn't speak about many things. I can guarantee that Virat Kohli wouldn't have let Aswhin retire mid-series if he were the captain,” Ali said on his official YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Ali further stated that the spin great should have called time on his career after the New Zealand series at home. He insisted that letting Ashwin retire mid-series was a poor decision from captain Rohit Sharma, and coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Ravichandran Ashwin should have retired after the New Zealand series itself as Washington Sundar was called up for the second Test, or it should have been after this five-match series. I think letting Ashwin retire after three Tests was a bad decision from Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. They should have sat with him and made him understand that India needed him for these two Tests," said Ali.

‘Series winner’

The former Pakistan player made a rather unusual statement, too, claiming that Ashwin is not a “match-winner” but a “series-winner.”

"Yes, Ashwin didn't perform well in the Adelaide Test. But is he a one-match performer? Ashwin is not a match-winner. He is not a match-winner, he is a series-winner. Being a match-winner is different and being someone who can win tournaments and series is different," he said.

Ashwin retired as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, with 537 wickets to his name in 106 matches. He has 156 wickets to his name in ODIs, and 72 in the shortest format.