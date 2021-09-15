Virender Sehwag names the 'best' India captain between Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni

Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are two names which revolutionised Indian cricket. Under them, the team reached great heights in their respective eras as captain of the side. While Ganguly instilled the self-belief and confidence that the team could win overseas – which it did – Dhoni taught India to be world champions again.

Under Ganguly, India achieved an ODI and Test series win in Pakistan, drew the 2003/04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, won the Natwest Trophy 2002 and reached the final of the 2003 World Cup. Whereas, Dhoni led India to wins in all three major ICC events – the T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy title in 2013, along with reaching the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings, which the team achieved for the first time in 2009.

Several players have played under both Ganguly and Dhoni, one of whom is Virender Sehwag. The former India opener blossomed into a Test match opener with Ganguly in charge, but became a two-time World Cup winner under the leadership of Dhoni. Between Dhoni and Ganguly, who is the better captain has always been a tough and tricky question to answer, but Sehwag knows who the 'best' among the two is.

"They were both good captains but the best I thought was Sourav Ganguly. Because Ganguly built a team from scratch where he picked new and promising players and rebuilt the team and taught India to win abroad. We drew Test series, learnt to win Test matches," Sehwag said on the YouTube show '13 Jawab Nahi' with RJ Raunak.

While Ganguly assembled a young and talented Indian team, which ushered Indian cricket into a new era, Sehwag says Dhoni continued the good work and took it forward. "MS Dhoni had the advantage of a developed team so when he became captain, it wasn't too difficult for him to prepare a new team. Hence, both were good, but in my opinion, Ganguly was the best captain," Sehwag added.