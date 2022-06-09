Watch: Babar Azam's beautiful gesture towards Khushdil Shah during PAK vs WI presentation ceremony is winning hearts

If one is to say that Babar Azam is the best batter in world cricket at the moment, it won't be an exaggeration. In the form of his life, Pakistan captain Babar scaled yet another high on Wednesday following his match-winning century against West Indies in the first ODI at Multan. Babar scored 103 off 107 to help Pakistan overhaul West Indies' total of 305 with four balls to spare, and in the process achieved a world record, becoming the fastest batter to score 1000 runs as captain ODIs.

This was Babar's third consecutive century, following 114 and 105 not out against Australia a few months back. Fittingly, Babar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant show, but as the announcer called out his name, the Pakistan captain walked up to the stage, and in an incredible gesture, handed the award to his teammate Khushdil Shah. Shah remained not out on 41 off 23 balls with one boundary and four sixes and was the man responsible for guiding Pakistan over the line.

Babar's century and Mohammad Rizwan's 59 helped Pakistan add 106 runs for the third wicket after. But as both batters were dismissed in quick successions, Shah scored at a brisk pace and secured the win for his team.

"The situation I was in, I tried to take it deep. I have been working on my hitting for the last two years. The coaching camp in the last 10-12 days has helped. The coaches have helped me during this time. I was waiting for the balls to come to into my zone," Shah said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

As the winning captain, Babar did address the crowd and hailed Shah's effort as outstanding, while talking about his own form as well "I would like to give this Player of the Match award to Khushdil Shah. Outstanding finish from Khushdil. You have to take it deep so that there is less pressure on the finishers," he said.

"I always try to continue my game and work on my strengths. There was a little bit of a problem during the calling when I was batting with Imam. But it got better as the partnership moved on. The wicket was a little double-paced and wasn't that easy. There was heat but that is not an excuse. Credit to the bowlers. Shadab came back and did well. The standards he sets on the field is brilliant as well. Cricket is changing. We have to plan and play with a lot of intensity."

