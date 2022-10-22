Watch: 'Catch of the tournament already' - Glenn Phillips pulls out an absolute stunner in AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup match

New Zealand star Glenn Phillips took a blinder during the side's opening match of the T20 World Cup against Australia on Saturday. Phillips ran across the deep, took a brilliant dive and held on to the ball, pulling out an absolute stunner to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. New Zealand made a brilliant start to their campaign with the bat, scoring 200/3 in 20 overs with Devon Conway scoring 92 off just 58 deliveries. Finn Allen gave the Kiwis an electrifying start as well, smashing five fours and three sixes en route to his 42 off 16 balls.

Australia lost early wickets in the run-chase with David Warner (5), Aaron Finch (13) and Mitchell Marsh (16) being dismissed cheaply. With the required run-rate towering up, Stoinis decided to take on spinner Mitchell Santner but failed to get any timing on the delivery, as he attempted to play an inside-out lofted shot over cover.

Glenn Phillips incredible effort eventually cut short his knock.

Watch:

Some fans even went on to call it the catch of the tournament!

Catch of the tournament by Glenn Phillips pic.twitter.com/3W2U524v1z — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) October 22, 2022

What a catch... Already a catch of the tournament for me. #AUSvsNZ #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/ei107irybr — Vinod Kumar (@vkumar005) October 22, 2022

Earlier in the game, Australian captain Aaron Finch had won the toss and opted to bowl in Sydney. However, the Aussie bowlers failed to put early pressure on the Kiwis with Pat Cummins conceding at an economy rate of 11.50. While Josh Hazlewood did pick two of the three wickets in the innings, he also conceded at 10.20 runs/over. Adam Zampa took the remaining third wicket, registering figures of 1/38.

In addition to Allen and Conway's blitzkrieg, James Neesham also made a key contribution in the finishing role, remaining unbeaten on 26 off 13 deliveries.

The two sides had also met in the final of the previous year's World Cup where Australia had prevailed to lift their maiden title. The match between both sides will be followed by England taking on Afghanistan later tonight. Team India, meanwhile, will open its campaign on Sunday with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

