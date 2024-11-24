Menu Explore
'When Rohit turns up': Gilchrist's 'KL Rahul versatile enough' warning to Gambhir regarding selection headache

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 06:55 AM IST

Adam Gilchrist pointed out how KL Rahul's form could create a selection dilemma for Gautam Gambhir.

When regular captain Rohit Sharma returns from his paternity leave, Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management will have a huge decision to make. In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah has been performing as the stand-in skipper as he is already the vice-captain.

India will have a tough decision to make about KL Rahul when Rohit Sharma returns from paternity leave.(PTI)
India will have a tough decision to make about KL Rahul when Rohit Sharma returns from paternity leave.(PTI)

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has taken up Rohit's opening role in his absence, partnering Yashasvi Jaiswal. After Bumrah won the toss on Day 1 and opted to bat, Jaiswal (0) and Rahul (26) lost their wicket early as India folded for 150. But they had the perfect response in the second innings, remaining unbeaten till stumps.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 62 off 153 balls, as India posted 172/0 at stumps in their second innings on Day 2, extending their lead to 218 runs. Due to his new-found form, some former players have urged Gambhir to not demote Rahul down the order once again as his role as an opener is currently seeming more natural to him. Meanwhile, they have also asked Gambhir to use Rohit in the middle order.

Adam Gilchrist shares observation

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Australia legend Adam Gilchrist said, "What a headache to have two days into a series. Coming over here after a 3-0 dumping to New Zealand and there's a little bit of panic and chaos and uncertainty, and they go up underground for ten days in their build-up and all of a sudden here we are spoilt for options. Nice options for India to have. There's a lot to play out between now and then. We need to see what happens with Shubman Gill, how quickly that injury can heal. What Rohit's mindset is when he turns up, does he come and allow himself a bit more time to be ready for, say, the third test up at the Gabba?"

"So many variables in there. It's purely speculation at the moment, but I guess the one thing we do know is the point we touched on KL Rahul is versatile enough to feel any number of those roles and if he's left out after what he's achieved in this series, it'll be a tough leave. It'd be a hard call, but you would assume that they would only do it if they felt that they were making the Indian team stronger for it," he added.

After folding for 150, Bumrah's five-wicket haul saw Australia get bowled out for 104. Unlike the first innings, Rahul and Jaiswal displayed a disciplined performance with the bat, and as a result, India are now in the driver's seat, absolutely bossing the game.

