Women's WC Final: Alyssa Healy breaks Adam Gilchrist's world record with 170-run knock; creates massive run-scoring feat

Alyssa Healy produced a magnificent outing in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, slamming 170 off just 138 deliveries as Australia posted a mammoth score of 356/5 in 50 overs against England in Christchurch. Healy, alongside Rachael Haynes (68), forged a magnificent 160-run stand for the opening wicket and following Haynes' dismissal, shifted gears as she smashed the English bowlers all around the park.

AUS vs ENG Women's WC Final Live Updates

As she crossed the 149-run mark in the innings, Healy registered her name in the record books for an incredible feat in a World Cup final. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter went past one of the country's finest men's wicketkeepers, Adam Gilchrist to post the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final – men or women.

Gilchrist's 149 came against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2007 World Cup as the side defeated Mahela Jayawardene's men by 53 runs (D/L Method) to win a third successive World Cup title.

Healy also became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup, as she went past her own teammate Rachael Haynes for the feat. Incredibly, Haynes had also broken the previous record during the same innings.

Here's the list of highest run-getters in a Women's WC:

Alyssa Healy (AUS) - 509 (2022)

Rachael Haynes (AUS) - 497 (2022)

Debbie Hockley (NZ) - 456 (1997)

Lindsay Reeler (AUS) - 448 (1988)

Debbie Hockley (NZ) - 445 (1988)

Healy went on from a run-a-ball century to record the second-highest ODI score by an Australian woman and to lead Australia to an extraordinary total of 356-5 as it batted after losing the toss at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Only Belinda Clark, who made an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997, has scored more runs for Australia than Healy in a one-day international innings. The fact Healy did it in a World Cup final made her innings even more of a landmark in Australian and women’s cricket.

Healy had also made 129 and put on 216 with Haynes in Australia’s semifinal win over the West Indies five days ago.