Australia vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: ENG aim for incredible turnaround vs red-hot AUS

  • Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: Follow all the Live Score and updates of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup final at Christchurch.
Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score
Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score(Twitter/@cricketworldcup)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: They were the two title favourites heading into the tournament, but Australia and England incurred two contrasting journeys to the final. Australia scripted an unbeaten run to reach their seventh World Cup final while England lost their first three games, including their opener against Australia by 12 runs, which left them on the verge of elimination, but a five-match winning streak, including the semi-final win against South Africa, worked in their favour as the defending champions made their sixth World Cup final. England have lost the final twice in five appearances while Australia have lost just once. And the Aussies won both the World Cup finals where they met England, the last being in 1988. Can Meg Lanning-led side script their third World Cup final win against England or will Heather Knight's team script an incredible comeback?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2022 05:24 AM IST

    AUS vs ENG LIVE: A look at their World Cup record

    Both Australia and England, who are also the defending champions, have won 10 of the 11 Women's World Cups so far. Apart from them, New Zealand won the World Cup back in 2000. 

  • Apr 03, 2022 05:17 AM IST

    ICC Women's World Cup finals: Full squads

    Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington

    England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies

  • Apr 03, 2022 05:14 AM IST

    Women’s WC Final: Hello and welcome! 

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup finals between Australia and England. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST, for which the toss will take place half an hour before. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match.

Sunday, April 03, 2022
