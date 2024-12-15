Bengaluru [India], : Among the uncapped players, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked up Prema Rawat for ₹1.2 crores during the Women's Premier League mini-auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. WPL Auction: RCB gets services of uncapped all-rounder Prema Rawat for ₹ 1.2 crores

As per ESPNCricinfo, there was a bidding war for the player between Delhi Capitals and RCB. It was RCB who got her services. Prema played a big role in Mussoorie Thunders winning the inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League, picking up four wickets in three matches.

Also, 20-year-old spinner N Charani went to Delhi Capitals for ₹55 lakhs.

Various other names like Sonal Thakur, Ira Jadhav, Pratika Rawal, S Yashasri, Raghvi Bist and Australian batter Laura Harris went unsold.

RCB became the champions of WPL 2024, beating Delhi Capitals in the final.

The list of retained players by all the franchises ahead of the next WPL season was announced last month. Across the five franchises, 71 players, including 25 overseas stars, have been retained, securing each team's core lineup for the upcoming season.

For building teams, each of the five participating franchises will have a budget of ₹15 crore compared to ₹13.5 crore last year.

Top international stars, including England captain Heather Knight, New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, are set to appear for bidding in the mini-auction.

While looking at prominent Indian faces, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, and Veda Krishnamurthy will be up for grabs on December 15.

Delhi Capitals : Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Annabel Sutherland*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris*, and Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants : Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt*, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield*, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Kathryn Bryce*, Lauren Cheatle*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mumbai Indians : Retained Players: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail*, and Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, and Priyanka Bala.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt*, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Wareham*, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross*, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, and Sophie Molineux*.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

UP Warriorz : Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu*, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Uma Chetry, and Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Lauren Bell*.

