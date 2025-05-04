Yash Dayal placed in ‘best in India’ category after stopping MS Dhoni and co; Karthik reveals his old-school work ethic

Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik lauded Yash Dayal's work ethic off the field after he once again held his nerves against Chennai Super Kings in the final over to take his team over the line. Dayal has turned out to be the last-over specialist for RCB, and he has done the big job of stopping MS Dhoni at Chinnaswamy in the final over in back-to-back seasons now. The left-arm pacer had a tricky job to defend 15 runs off the last over on Saturday night with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. RCB's Yash Dayal celebrates with teammates after bowling the last ball to win the match against CSK.(REUTERS)

He bowled in the blackhole to give away just two singles on the first two balls, while on the third, he trapped Dhoni in front of the wickets with another full-length delivery. It was a deja vu moment for several RCB fans as Dayal did the same last year too when Dhoni was batting in the last over in a tricky chase, but the left-arm pacer got the better of him. However, on the fourth ball, Dayal failed to execute his plan and bowled a full-toss which went for a maximum and in addition to that, it was adjudged a no-ball for above waist height. He once again put himself together to hold his nerves back to give away three runs off the last three balls to seal the deal for RCB.

After the match, RCB mentor and batting coach Karthik was asked about Dayal's work ethic, and the veteran wicketkeeper batter said it is right up there with the best.

"Good choice of word there - work ethic. He is right up there with some of the best that are there in India, the one thing that you see with the young crop of cricketers is how much they work hard behind the scenes," Karthik told the broadcasters after the match.

'Yash Dayal comes to meeting with a paper…'

Karthik disclosed Dayal's process and said he comes to the bowler's meeting with a paper and writes down everything - the old school way to get things right.

"Yash is someone who is very diligent, comes to meeting with a paper and writes down everything what he wants to do, the execution might be up and down at times but one thing you will not get less from him is effort," he added.

Meanwhile, the RCB mentor said that Dayal's death over skills was one of the reasons he was one of the three retained players ahead of this season, and he did it once again on Saturday night against the likes of Dhoni, Jadeja and Dube.

"He always has a plan, he has got a special skill and that is one of the reasons we retained him," he added.