Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 in numbers: Where does it stand with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Vinod Kambli's records?

Yashasvi Jaiswal sent statisticians into an overdrive by smashing his maiden double century in the second India vs England Test match in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. His 209-run knock off just 290 balls was laced with 7 sixes and 19 fours. The young left-hander batted through the entire first day's play when wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He resumed batting on Day 2 at 179 and got to his double century of a sweep shot off debutant Shoaib Bashir that went to the boundary. Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century on Day 2 of 2nd Test match against England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam(ANI )

Let's take a look at Yashavi Jaiswal's 209 in numbers

Third youngest Indian to a Test double century: At 22 years and 37 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian male to notch up a Test double ton. He went past Vinod Kambli, who had made two double centuries before turning 22. His first one came when he was 21 years and 277 days old in 1993. The second on the list is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who made his maiden double century when he was only 21 years and 277 days old in 1971 against West Indies.

Third most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings: Jaiswal's seven sixes is the most by a batter in India vs England Tests and the third-most by an Indian overall only bettered by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mayan Agarwal's 8 sixes in 1994 and 2019.

The lone warrior and Sehwag similarities: Jaiswal's 209 in India's 396 is the fourth-lowest total in Test matches with an individual double century in it. The lowest is India's 329 against Sri Lanka in 2008 where Virender Sehwag smashed 201. In men's Tests, six players achieved a double hundred before Jaiswal, even though none of their teammates were able to hit a fifty. Of the seven, Jaiswal is also the first Indian; the previous best was Sehwag's 195 in the 2003 Melbourne Test against Australia, when no other teammate scored a fifty.

In India's 396 all-out, Shubman Gill's 34 was the second-highest individual score. Jaiswal was the only batsman in a Test innings to score a double century before any of his colleagues reached more than 34 runs since Brian Lara. In the 2005 Adelaide Test against Australia, Lara scored 226; Dwayne Bravo's score was the second-best at 34.

Rubbing shoulders with Sachin Tendulkar: Yashasvi Jaiswal is the third-youngest Indian to score a home and away Test century after Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. He is also only the third Indian after Tendulkar and Kambli to register two 150-plus Test scores before turning 23.