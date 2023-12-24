BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh clarified the swift announcement of junior national wrestling tournaments by the Wrestling Federation of India, emphasizing the intent to "save the year" for young wrestlers. Following retired wrestler Sakshi Malik's concerns about the venue choice in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, Singh explained that it was the sole option available on short notice, as other federations declined the responsibility. The urgency was driven by the aim to ensure that young wrestlers did not lose an entire year of opportunities. The clarification addressed the logistical challenges and underscored the commitment to supporting the aspirations of budding athletes. Dig deeper. Wrestler Sakshi Malik during a press conference after Sanjay Singh became the new President of WFI, (PTI)(PTI)

The Army has initiated a comprehensive internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The probe comes in response to allegations that the individuals died while in Army custody. The three civilians were reportedly taken in for questioning following the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21. This development reflects the military's commitment to addressing the circumstances surrounding the civilian deaths and maintaining transparency in the investigation process. Dig deeper.

Team India is poised to make their return to Test cricket against South Africa on December 26, marking their first appearance in the format since July. With the goal of securing their inaugural Test series victory in South Africa, the team welcomes back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, making their international comeback since the World Cup final defeat to Australia in November the previous year. The Indian cricket team faces a 31-year drought without a Test series win in South Africa, presenting a significant challenge. In the twilight of their careers, both Sharma and Kohli aim to accomplish what previous Indian teams couldn't. Dig deeper.

Arbaaz Khan and rumoured girlfriend Sshura Khan are reportedly set to tie the knot on Christmas Eve, though no official statement has been released. Speculation grew as Arbaaz was spotted at sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai home in a casual attire. Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's son with ex-wife Malaika Arora, also arrived at Aunt Arpita's residence. Actor Ridhima Pandit, donned in a yellow ethnic outfit, was also seen. The wedding rumors continue to circulate, adding to the excitement surrounding Arbaaz Khan's speculated marriage to Sshura Khan on this festive occasion. Dig Deeper.

In summary, our gut health and digestion play crucial roles in overall well-being, impacting various aspects of our health. Studies suggest that compromised gut health can affect digestion, nutrient absorption, metabolism, menstrual cycles, and mental health. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani advocates for a specific yoga asana to support digestion and gut health. In an Instagram video, she demonstrates the pose and encourages followers to practice it daily after meals. Dig deeper.