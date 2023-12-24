China earthquake: Gansu suffered direct economic loss of $75 million

China's Gansu has suffered direct economic loss of 532 million yuan ($74.6 million) due to the magnitude-6.2 earthquake that hit the region recently, reported news agency Bloomberg citing the country’s state broadcaster. The earthquake was the deadliest one in the country in a decade. Residents pass by a house that crumbled after an earthquake in Dahejia town in northwestern China's Gansu province.(AP)

As per the report, Chinese authorities estimate losses that include 345 million yuan on animal husbandry and 102 million yuan on crop production, in the province of Gansu.

Earthquake's epicentre was between the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai. Its focal depth was 10 kilometres. The earthquake caused extensive damages in both the regions. It also triggered landslides in some areas which destroyed highways and rural roads. Lakhs of houses, many of which were made of clay and mud, got damaged in Gansu. More than a hundred people lost their lives.

Overall, 148 people reportedly died and 781 sustained injuries due to the disaster, as per figures shared by official Xinhua News Agency as of Friday. More than 139,000 people have been moved to emergency shelters across the two provinces.

About China's Gansu province

Located in northwestern China, Gansu is one of the most impoverished provinces of the country. Its economic output ranked 27th out of 31 Chinese provinces and municipalities as of 2022.

It lies at a high altitude where temperatures can be sub zero in the winter. The eastern part of Gansu is known to be prone to earthquakes. The region had suffered a magnitude 6.6 earthquake nearly 10 years ago in July 2013. 95 people had died in the disaster at that time.