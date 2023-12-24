Just had a meal? Here's a Yoga asana to practice after eating food to take care of your digestion and gut health

Our gut health and digestion are indicators of our general health and well-being. If they both are compromised, studies show that they often affect our ability to digest food, absorb nutrients to aid our body, metabolism, menstrual cycle, mental health, and more. However, according to celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, a yoga asana can help you take care of your digestion and gut health. She shared a video on Instagram sharing the yoga pose and asked her followers to practice it daily after eating a meal. Yoga asana to practice after eating food to take care of your digestion and gut health. (Pexels)

Anshuka Parwani shares yoga pose to practice after eating a meal

Celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani, known for working with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Tejasswi Kaul, Rakul Preet Singh and others, posted a clip on Instagram featuring a yoga asana for improving gut health and digestion. The pose is called Vajrasana - also known as Thunderbolt Pose or Diamond Pose. She instructed her followers to practice the asana after eating a meal. While sitting in Vajrasana, one has to perform Pushan Mudra to make the practice more beneficial. To do Pushan Mudra, join the tips of your thumb, index and middle finger in your right hand and join the tips of your thumb, middle and ring finger in your left hand. She said one can start by practising the pose for 3-5 minutes and build up to 15 minutes.

Watch the video below:

Anshuka posted the video with the caption, "It's the best time of the year with so much happening and such yummy food! In the midst of all the excitement, don't forget to take care of your digestion and gut health! One Yoga pose you should practice right after all your meals, is Vajrasana."

She also shared the benefits of Vajrasana in the caption. According to the yoga trainer, "This kneeling asana helps with digestion, prevents constipation, and acidity and strengthens the pelvic muscles." Meanwhile, the Pushan Mudra "helps to improve gastric health and deal with the after-effects of a heavy meal." This pose will definitely help you enjoy heavy meals during the holiday season.