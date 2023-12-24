On Sakshi Malik's 'why Nandini Nagar' charge, Brij Bhushan's clarification

New Delhi: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday issued a clarification on why the newly formed Wrestling Federation of India's governing body announced junior national tournaments in haste, saying they wanted to “save the year” of young wrestlers. A day after now-retired wrestler Sakshi Malik questioned the choice of venue for the proposed games, Bhushan said Nandini Nagar, Gonda, was chosen as no other federation agreed to organise the tournaments at such a short notice. BJP MP Brij Bhushan holding a press conference at his residence after the suspension of new elected WFI body. (Hindustan Times)

The central government on Sunday suspended the newly formed governing body of WFI after accusing it of acting in haste and violating norms.

Malik is part of a group of ace wrestlers who have been protesting against Bhushan over allegations that he had sexually harassed female players. She resigned in protest last week, after Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh got elected as the president of the WFI.

On Saturday, she asked why the games were taking place in Gonda, which she described as Brij Bhushan's area.

Brij Bhushan, who met with BJP chief JP Nadda today, said he was retiring from wrestling completely.

"Sanjay Singh is not my relative. The old committee had to make a decision in haste. Under 15 and 20... on December 31, the old session will end... a new year will start after that. That is why all the state federations decided to start the process of sports," he said.

"Nandini Nagar was chosen as the venue because all federations refused to organise the event at such a short notice," he added.

Bhushan said the WFI elections were organised in a democratic manner.

"The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed...Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the government or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this," he said.

The central government today said the decisions made by WFI were against the rules. It also said the federation was being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers.

"The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the WFI demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code. The newly elected body appeared to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers," the ministry said in a statement.

On this, Bhushan said he had gone there to deliver his last speech as the WFI's ex-president.

Malik today said the suspension was for the betterment of the wrestlers.

"This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters. This is the first step... (On retirement announcement) I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," she said.

