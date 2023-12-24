'Blatant disregard': Here's why Centre suspended Sanjay Singh-led WFI governing body

New Delhi: Announcing the suspension of the newly elected governing body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Central government on Sunday said it had displayed “blatant disregard” for procedural norms and the constitution of the body while announcing the Under-15 and Under-20 wrestling national tournaments. The suspension came merely days after several reported loyalists of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh got elected to the governing body, including WFI chief Sanjay Singh. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with supporters after UP Wrestling Association Vice President Sanjay Singh became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi, Thursday. (File)(PTI)

Earlier this year, several ace wrestlers led a massive protest demanding removal of then WFI chief Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The BJP MP had to step down and is now facing a case over the allegations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ace wrestler Sakshi Malik stepped down last week over the election of Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh to the WFI. The BJP MP later said the nationals would be organised from December 28 till December 31 in UP's Gonda.

The ministry of sports today questioned the manner in which they were announced.

Also read: Sports ministry suspends newly elected WFI after Sakshi Malik's retirement

"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI. As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange the holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," it said in a statement, ANI reported.

"Such decisions are to be taken by the Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading 'Notices and Quorum for Meetings', the minimum notice period for EC meetings is 15 clear days and the quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meetings, the minimum notice period is 7 clear days with a quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives," the ministry added.

It, however, didn't mention the wrestlers' protest.

It said that the meeting of the governing body was held without any notice.

"Further, in terms of Article X (d) of the Constitution of WFI, it is the Secretary General of WFI, who has been made responsible for carrying out the general business of the Federation, keeping the minutes of the meetings, maintaining all the records of the Federation, calling the meetings of the General Council and the Executive Committee. It seems the Secretary-General has not been involved in the said meeting of EC, which was held without any notice or quorum," it stated further.

Also read: WFI chief Sanjay Singh's first reaction as sports ministry suspends newly elected wrestling body

The sports ministry said the WFI governing body violated both the constitution of WFI and the National Sports Development Code.

"The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the WFI demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code. The newly elected body appeared to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers," the ministry added.

On Saturday, Malik questioned why the nationals were taking place in Gonda, which falls into the sphere of the MP's influence.

"I have given up wrestling but I am worried since last night about those junior women wrestlers who are calling me and telling me that the junior nationals are going to be held from 28th and the new wrestling federation has decided to hold it in Nandani Nagar, Gonda. Gonda is the area of Brijbhushan. Now imagine in what circumstances the junior women wrestlers will go there to wrestle. Is there no other place in this country to host nationals other than Nandani Nagar?," Sakshi wrote on X.

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, who was at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest, last week symbolically returned his Padma Shri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Sanjay Singh's election.

With inputs from ANI