News / India News / Brij Bhushan distances from WFI row after suspension: 'Not my concern anymore'

Brij Bhushan distances from WFI row after suspension: 'Not my concern anymore'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2023 03:05 PM IST

BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he also took ‘sanyas’ from wrestling and has a lot of work for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said whatever happens to the federation now is not his concern anymore. The comment came as the sports ministry suspended the federation until further orders after the newly elected body on Saturday announced U-15 and U-20 nationals without following due procedure. In the December 21 election, Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan who was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, won the federation election and became the chief. The change of guard triggered a row as Sakshi Malik announced her retirement, and Bajrang Punia announced to return the Padma Shri in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

Brij Bhushan on Sunday refused to comment on any particular wrestler and said his focus would be 2024 Lok Sabha election now. (PTI)
"I have worked for 12 years. Time will tell whether I did good or bad. In a way, I have taken sanyas from wrestling that is I have dissociated myself from wrestling. Now whatever has to be done will be done by the newly elected body of the WFI. I have a lot of work as the Lok Sabha election is also coming up. Whether WFI has to speak to the government or go to the court -- I have no role to play in it," Brij Bhushan said.

'Sanjay Singh not my relative'

Brij Bhushan said the new chief of the federation Sanjay Singh is his close but not his relative. "Everyone associated with wrestling is my close. The new body took an emergency decision so that the wrestlers do not have to waste a year since no national- and state-level events could be held in the last 11 months," Brij Bhushan said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday met JP Nadda and said he could meet any political leader of his party, with nothing to do with wrestling. "My retirement from wrestling took place on December 21," Brij Bhushan said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a six-time MP, five times from the BJP and one time from Samajwadi Party. He represents Kaiserganj in the Lok Sabha. "Jo ayi vo gayi, ab mujhe aage dekhna hai," Brij Bhushan Sharan said.

