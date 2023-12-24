Ayodhya Trust shares latest pictures of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction

As preparations are on full swing ahead for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony), slated for January 22, 2024, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday shared the latest images showcasing the ongoing construction of the Ram Lala Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Latest images showcasing the ongoing construction of the Ram Lala Temple in Ayodhya.(X/Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the grand temple's idol installation. Extensive arrangements are underway for this much-anticipated event, attracting dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Ayodhya, revered as Lord Rama's birthplace, holds immense spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for India's populace. Furthermore, Vedic rituals heralding the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of infant Lord Ram, Ram Lalla, in Ayodhya, are slated to commence on January 16, preceding the main ceremony by a week.

Temple trust's preparation for the ceremony

Last week, the temple trust revealed important details regarding the consecration ceremony planned for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

-Distinguished saints across traditions and individuals contributing significantly to the nation's honour have received invitations for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

-A Tent City, complete with essential facilities like six tubewells, kitchen houses, and a ten-bed hospital, has been established in the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi).

-Around 150 doctors from different parts of the country have pledged to offer their services in rotations at this hospital. Additionally, various food distribution centers, community kitchens, and meal areas will be set up throughout the town.

-An invitation has been extended to about 4,000 saints from diverse sects, including Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and prominent spiritual leaders from the Sikh and Buddhist communities.

-Notable personalities from different spheres such as Vamini Narayan, representatives from Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, media outlets, sports, agriculture, and the art world have been invited.

-Invitations have been dispatched to veteran journalists active between 1984 and 1992, along with the families of Karsewaks involved in the construction.

-Three sculptor – Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satyanarayan Pandey – are crafting Rama Lala's idols. The depiction embodying the innocence of a five-year-old child will be selected.

-Rituals for the consecration ceremony will start from January 16, led by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji overseeing the Pran Pratishtha Puja. Subsequent to the consecration, a 48-day cycle of mandala puja, guided by revered figure Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji, will follow.

The ceremony

The Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, consecrating Ram Lala in Ayodhya, is set to commence on January 16, preceding the main event by a week. Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will oversee the pivotal rituals on January 22. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahautsav from January 14 to 22, coinciding with these ceremonies.

As part of the festivities, a significant 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will take place, aiming to feed numerous devotees. Ayodhya is preparing by setting up multiple tent cities to host the expected influx of worshippers for the grand Ram Temple consecration. Organisers, led by the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, are arranging accommodations for 10,000-15,000 people.

Authorities are actively preparing for the surge in visitors, enhancing security measures and ensuring logistical setups for a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all participants.

Nepal plans to present special souvenirs, including various jewelry, utensils, garments, and sweets, for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies)