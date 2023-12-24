Two jawans of anti-Maoist force in Odisha injured in IED blast

Two jawans of Odisha’s elite anti-Maoist force Special Operations Group sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device, suspected to be planted by Maoists, went off in Kandhamal district on Sunday. Police said the entire area where the IED blast occurred has been cordoned off by the jawans who have launched a counter-strike on the Maoists. (Representative Image)

Kandhamal superintendent of police (SP) Suvendu Patra said combing operation was going on in Sirla forest under Tumudibandh police station area around 10 am when the IED blast took place. “One of the jawans received splinter injuries in one of his eyes and has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar while the other one received injuries in his hand. Following the blast, a massive combing operation has been launched by the jawans. An exchange of fire between the jawans and Maoists was also underway,” said Patra.

The entire area has been cordoned off by the jawans who have now launched a counter-strike on the rebels. The area where the IED blast happened is in the trijunction area of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

“We are suspecting the presence of a large group of Maoists in the area. As the live operation is underway, commandos are also present at the spot. There are no inputs of any casualties from the Maoists side. Usually, teams take precautions during such operations, it may be some old hideout. A clear picture will emerge after the team returns,” said Patra.

Ten days ago, there was an encounter between Odisha police and Maoists in Nalikumbha forest of Boudh district neighbouring Kandhamal. However, there was no report of any injury.