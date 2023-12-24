What does the royal family eat at Christmas? You won't like it at all, for sure

The royal family has been known to keep their Christmas meals consistent as they always follow by long-standing traditions. As King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to host Christmas at Sandringham House for the second year since Queen Elizabeth's passing away, the couple will be leading holiday traditions of the royal family. Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla react during a visit to Enniskillen Castle.(AFP)

What's on royal family's Christmas menu

Former royal chef Darren McGrady - who has cooked for the family over the holiday multiple times before - said that the Christmas day doesn’t start with a gathering of the entire family as the men and women eat their breakfasts separately.

Eggs, mushrooms, kipper, grilled kidneys, and bacon are on the menu for the men while women eat “a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee”.

Lunch consists of a typical feast: roast turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry, multiple bread sauces, and Christmas pudding.

Darren McGrady said, “They’re actually boring when it comes to festivities. They didn’t do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys. We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children’s nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch.”

Children must eat in a room apart from their parents with their nannies as "there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table with a little baby squealing and throwing food. It was Victorian,” he said.

Dinner is more extravagant, he said, detailing, “The buffet was when they brought out the whole spread. When I was there, Harrods would always give them a whole foie gras en croute. They’d have a whole Stilton cheese. We’d take the top off, pitchfork the top and pour port into it,” he continued. “It made this gorgeous spread for the crackers. It was really opulent. There was also a big York ham that was decorated.”