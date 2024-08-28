Evening briefing: Modi Cabinet's nod to 12 industrial sites; Kangana Ranaut responds to BJP's public rebuke, and more

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). With an estimated investment of ₹28,602 crore, these projects are poised to transform India into a global manufacturing powerhouse, according to a government release. The newly sanctioned industrial areas will be strategically located across the country, with sites in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

BJP MP and noted film actor Kangana Ranaut struck a conciliatory tone after the saffron party reprimanded her over her controversial remarks on the farmers' protest. "I was reprimanded by the party leadership, and that's fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party. I am not that crazy or stupid to believe that," Ranaut said in an interview with India Today. She admitted that she has "a long way to go" and expressed regret if her statements had inadvertently harmed the party's cause or policies. "If I have genuinely hurt the party's cause and its position or policy, there is nobody who could be more hurt than me," she added.

Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand Police seek ED probe against main accused

Mehbooba not to contest J&K elections, says can't fulfil PDP's agenda

Jaishankar lauds Chile's support for India's UNSC bid in opening of Joint Commission meeting

Who is S Jagathrakshakan? DMK MP fined ₹908 crore by ED in FEMA violation case

American resident John, who has been living in India for a while now, shared his opinion on Indian men. The video, in which he expresses how Indian men generally break out into giving lectures to others, has gone viral on social media. John's video struck a chord with a few, and some others shared hilarious reactions to it. The video opens with John saying that Indian men easily go into lecture mode. He further shares how his one sentence can at times turn into a "30-minute lecture" from Indian men. He also posts that if they are not aware of a situation, they might still share their thoughts and views on it.

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is "not a compulsion for states" since they are capable of making their own decisions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, but added that she hoped most states would adopt it "as it has a lot of benefits for employees." The Union Cabinet on Saturday, approved the UPS for over 2.3 million central government employees, offering assured pension of 50% of the average basic pay over the last 12 months prior to the superannuation, for a minimum 25 years of qualifying service. The scheme also includes two more components, which is family pension and assured minimum pension.

Following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Donald Trump, stating that "he's got to pay a price for that." HBO provided the unreleased footage taken on Jan. 7, 2021 to the Republican-led House Committee on Administration this week, according to Politico. The committee is carrying out a probe aimed at "undermining the findings of the Jan. 6 select committee." Alexandra, Pelosi's filmmaker daughter, shot the video for an HBO documentary. She has produced several documentaries on HBO. In 2022, Alexandra released a documentary on her mother.

Following a quick trip to India, Priyanka Chopra has returned home in US to a warm welcome from her daughter Malti. The actor took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of their reunion, showcasing the special moment when they were finally together again. The sweet snapshot has delighted fans, who can't get enough of the loving bond between Priyanka and her little one. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a cute picture of her daughter as she returned home after the trip. Priyanka is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Pesco-vegetarian diet refers to the diet pattern where seafood is considered the only source of meat in an otherwise vegetarian diet. Inclusion of other animal products such as eggs and dairy are considered optional in this dietary practice. A recent study has revealed the connection between diet and longevity, especially for older adults, further unlocking the amazing potentials of practicing a pesco-vegetarian diet. The study was led by Grace P. Abris and Gary E. Fraser from Loma Linda University, followed 88,400 Seventh-day Adventists in North America for an average of 11 years. This population is known for their interesting dietary patterns, which provided the perfect backdrop for the study to be conducted.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan replaced Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025. LSG officially unveiled Zaheer as their new mentor in an event held at RPSG headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday. "All your anticipation ends here! The King of reverse swing, Indian legend #ZaheerKhan takes charge as the mentor of @LucknowIPL #ZaheerNowSuperGiant," the RPSG posted on X. During the event, Sajiv Goenka presented Zaheer with LSG's jersey No.34. The left-arm pacer wore the same number throughout his international and IPL career. The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.