Home sweet home: Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti after Mumbai trip

Following a quick trip to India, Priyanka Chopra has returned home in US to a warm welcome from her daughter Malti. The actor took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of their reunion, showcasing the special moment when they were finally together again. Also read: Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra close as they treat adorable daughter Malti to a day at Disneyland: Pics and video Priyanka Chopra had come to Mumbai for her brother’s ring ceremony.

The sweet snapshot has delighted fans, who can't get enough of the loving bond between Priyanka and her little one.

Moment of reunion

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a cute picture of her daughter as she returned home after the trip. Priyanka is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the picture. Malti is seen in comfortable nightwear. She can be seen lying down on a bed, and enjoying some sweet time with her mother. In fact, in the reflection of a mirror in the image, one can spot Priyanka capturing the moment. She used angel emoji while sharing the image on her social media handle.

Her Insta story.

Priyanka’s trip to India

Last week, Priyanka came to Mumbai, India for her brother Siddharth's pre-wedding festivities. Siddharth is the actor's younger brother. Earlier this week, she gave fans a glimpse of the intimate hastakshar ceremony through an Instagram post.

She revealed that her brother embarked on this new journey on their late father's birth anniversary, making the occasion even more special. Sharing the video from several pictures from the event and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday.

Priyanka also squeezed in time for a professional commitment. On Monday, she attended the trailer launch of Marathi film Paani, which she is backing as a producer.

On August 27, she shared a video on Instagram Stories revealing that she is going back. She posted a video from her aeroplane window. She captioned it with "See u soon, Mumbai," along with folded hands and heart emojis.

On the work front

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of an upcoming epic action-thriller called The Bluff.