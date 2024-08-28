 Home sweet home: Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti after Mumbai trip | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home sweet home: Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti after Mumbai trip

BySugandha Rawal
Aug 28, 2024 03:32 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra came to India for personal reasons, and took out some time out for professional commitments too.

Following a quick trip to India, Priyanka Chopra has returned home in US to a warm welcome from her daughter Malti. The actor took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of their reunion, showcasing the special moment when they were finally together again. Also read: Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra close as they treat adorable daughter Malti to a day at Disneyland: Pics and video

Priyanka Chopra had come to Mumbai for her brother’s ring ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra had come to Mumbai for her brother’s ring ceremony.

The sweet snapshot has delighted fans, who can't get enough of the loving bond between Priyanka and her little one.

Moment of reunion

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a cute picture of her daughter as she returned home after the trip. Priyanka is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the picture. Malti is seen in comfortable nightwear. She can be seen lying down on a bed, and enjoying some sweet time with her mother. In fact, in the reflection of a mirror in the image, one can spot Priyanka capturing the moment. She used angel emoji while sharing the image on her social media handle.

Her Insta story.
Her Insta story.

Priyanka’s trip to India

Last week, Priyanka came to Mumbai, India for her brother Siddharth's pre-wedding festivities. Siddharth is the actor's younger brother. Earlier this week, she gave fans a glimpse of the intimate hastakshar ceremony through an Instagram post.

She revealed that her brother embarked on this new journey on their late father's birth anniversary, making the occasion even more special. Sharing the video from several pictures from the event and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday.

Priyanka also squeezed in time for a professional commitment. On Monday, she attended the trailer launch of Marathi film Paani, which she is backing as a producer.

On August 27, she shared a video on Instagram Stories revealing that she is going back. She posted a video from her aeroplane window. She captioned it with "See u soon, Mumbai," along with folded hands and heart emojis.

On the work front

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of an upcoming epic action-thriller called The Bluff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Home sweet home: Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti after Mumbai trip
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On