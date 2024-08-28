Priyanka Chopra's chudidar suit is transporting us to ‘70s era

Tight kurtis and chudidars are officially making a comeback, thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was spotted at the promotional event of Marathi film Paani, in a sleeveless floral kurti from Sabyasachi paired with chudidar pants. Her suit was a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity. The floral sequin work on it added to the finesse and made her look every inch the diva. Priyanka Chopra brings back the chudidaar-kurti trend.

This salwaar-kameez style was a hit in the ‘70s and ’80s era with the likes of Sadhana making it a rage. It saw its resurgence in the '90s with Madhuri Dixit's pastel chudidar suit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai and you could see almost every fashion savvy girlie rushing to their neighbouring tailors to recreate the style.

Retro Bollywood is certainly on Peecee's mind, as she was also seen in a bell sleeve kurti with flaired pyajamas at her brother's Hastakshar ceremony.

The outfit from Lajjoo C featured embroidered yoke in Marodi technique with paisley and all-over floral motifs. It has lace-like embroidered detailing on the sleeves and hem. This kurti style was also a hit trend in the '70s.