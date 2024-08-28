 Priyanka Chopra's chudidar suit is transporting us to ‘70s era - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra's chudidar suit is transporting us to ‘70s era

ByAkshay Kaushal
Aug 28, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Peecee is bringing back the retro glam with her recent looks.

Tight kurtis and chudidars are officially making a comeback, thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was spotted at the promotional event of Marathi film Paani, in a sleeveless floral kurti from Sabyasachi paired with chudidar pants. Her suit was a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity. The floral sequin work on it added to the finesse and made her look every inch the diva.

Priyanka Chopra brings back the chudidaar-kurti trend.
Priyanka Chopra brings back the chudidaar-kurti trend.

This salwaar-kameez style was a hit in the ‘70s and ’80s era with the likes of Sadhana making it a rage. It saw its resurgence in the '90s with Madhuri Dixit's pastel chudidar suit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai and you could see almost every fashion savvy girlie rushing to their neighbouring tailors to recreate the style.

Retro Bollywood is certainly on Peecee's mind, as she was also seen in a bell sleeve kurti with flaired pyajamas at her brother's Hastakshar ceremony.

The outfit from Lajjoo C featured embroidered yoke in Marodi technique with paisley and all-over floral motifs. It has lace-like embroidered detailing on the sleeves and hem. This kurti style was also a hit trend in the '70s.

Priyanka's orange suit reminded us of the suit styles seen on actor Sadhana.
Priyanka's orange suit reminded us of the suit styles seen on actor Sadhana.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Priyanka Chopra's chudidar suit is transporting us to ‘70s era
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On