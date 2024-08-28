‘I’m here': Zaheer Khan replaces Gautam Gambhir as the new mentor of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan replaced Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025. LSG officially unveiled Zaheer as their new mentor in an event held at RPSG headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday. Zaheer Khan replaces Gautam Gambhir as the new mentor of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025(@sreshthx/X)

“All your anticipation ends here! The King of reverse swing, Indian legend #ZaheerKhan takes charge as the mentor of @LucknowIPL #ZaheerNowSuperGiant,” the RPSG posted on X.

During the event, Sajiv Goenka presented Zaheer with LSG's jersey No.34. The left-arm pacer wore the same number throughout his international and IPL career.

Zaheer's return to IPL fold

The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

Zaheer will thus take up the role left vacant by Gautam Gambhir last year, when he left to join his former franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, where he guided them to the IPL title in 2024. Gambhir is now the Indian head coach.

At Mumbai Indians, Zaheer first served as the director of cricket before taking on the role of head of global development.

LSG currently do not have a bowling coach after the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who has joined Gambhir's coaching staff.

It is learnt that Zaheer will also be involved in scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.

Before his coaching career, Zaheer played for three IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Over 10 seasons, Zaheer appeared in 100 matches for these teams, claiming 102 wickets with an economy rate of 7.58.

His final appearance in the IPL was in 2017, when he captained the Delhi Daredevils. After that, he retired from all forms of cricket.

LSG have Justin Langer as head coach with the Australian replacing Andy Flower before the last IPL as he is set to continue with his deputies Lance Klusener and Adam Voges.