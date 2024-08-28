NPS won't be rolled back, UPS is to improve it, no compulsion for states to adopt it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is “not a compulsion for states” since they are capable of making their own decisions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, but added that she hoped most states would adopt it “as it has a lot of benefits for employees.” Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hopes most states would adopt the UPS (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

Also Read: Elon Musk's email to X staff says they'll get their stock option grants, but with a catch: Report

What is the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)?

The Union Cabinet on Saturday, approved the UPS for over 2.3 million central government employees, offering assured pension of 50% of the average basic pay over the last 12 months prior to the superannuation, for a minimum 25 years of qualifying service.

The scheme also includes two more components, which is family pension and assured minimum pension.

Also Read: Swiggy had zero orders on first ever day, CEO Sriharsha Majety says

The employees' family will receive 60% of the pension upon their demise and the UPS also assures a minimum pension of ₹10,000 per month upon superannuation after 10 years of service at minimum.

The pension amount would be proportionate for shorter service periods, down to a 10-year minimum.

The expenditure for arrears will be ₹800 crore with an annual cost increase of about ₹6,250 crore in the first year.

Why was the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) brought in?

“The UPS is an attempt to improve the existing National Pension System (NPS)," Sitharaman said in her first official comments on UPS during a select media briefing here. "There is no rollback or U-turn by introducing assured pensions under UPS.”

Benefits under the UPS will be given on a pro-rata basis if the service period is less than 25 years. Tax treatment will also remain unchanged.

Also Read: AI's impact on Philippines, the world's call center capital shows what's to come