 Swiggy had zero orders on first ever day, CEO Sriharsha Majety says - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swiggy had zero orders on first ever day, CEO Sriharsha Majety says

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Aug 28, 2024 01:32 PM IST

Swiggy's co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety thanks the early adopters of Swiggy who enabled it to go from zero orders on the first day to as many as 7,261

Swiggy did not receive a single order on its first ever day, co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety revealed on the day the food delivery giant completed 10 years.

Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)
Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

“When we launched Swiggy on August 6, 2014, we ended the day with zero orders," a Moneycontrol report quoted him as saying. "The next day, we got our first-ever order, marking the true beginning of our journey.”

Also Read: AI's impact on Philippines, the world's call center capital shows what's to come

Majety thanked the early adopters of Swiggy who “helped make ‘Swiggy it’ a household phrase across the country.”

“Amongst our earliest partners was Truffles, which started with just two orders a day on Swiggy,” he said.

How many orders a day has Swiggy managed to get today?

"Since then, they've done as many as 7,261 orders in a single day," he added. "Today, we proudly partner with over 3,00,000 restaurants."

The Bengaluru-based Swiggy is to go public later this year. Meanwhile, the already listed Gurugram-based rival Zomato clocked a profit for the fifth consecutive time for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Zomato shares gained 111% so far this year, with its market capitalisation going over $25 billion.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan family office picks Swiggy stake amid quick commerce frenzy

What does Swiggy's CEO say about having a listed competitor Zomato?

Majety believes that having a listed competitor has both pros and cons to it.

“Having a listed competitor is both good and bad," Majety said at the August 9 Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in Bengaluru. “We don’t have to explain what on-demand is, what the gig worker economy means and what hyperlocal is – all of these are the positives.”

However, "the negative is that quarter-on-quarter, you are going to be compared on the trajectory,” he said.

Also Read: Zomato completes acquisition of Paytm's entertainment and ticketing business

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Swiggy had zero orders on first ever day, CEO Sriharsha Majety says
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On