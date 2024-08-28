Swiggy had zero orders on first ever day, CEO Sriharsha Majety says
Swiggy's co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety thanks the early adopters of Swiggy who enabled it to go from zero orders on the first day to as many as 7,261
Swiggy did not receive a single order on its first ever day, co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety revealed on the day the food delivery giant completed 10 years.
“When we launched Swiggy on August 6, 2014, we ended the day with zero orders," a Moneycontrol report quoted him as saying. "The next day, we got our first-ever order, marking the true beginning of our journey.”
Majety thanked the early adopters of Swiggy who “helped make ‘Swiggy it’ a household phrase across the country.”
“Amongst our earliest partners was Truffles, which started with just two orders a day on Swiggy,” he said.
How many orders a day has Swiggy managed to get today?
"Since then, they've done as many as 7,261 orders in a single day," he added. "Today, we proudly partner with over 3,00,000 restaurants."
The Bengaluru-based Swiggy is to go public later this year. Meanwhile, the already listed Gurugram-based rival Zomato clocked a profit for the fifth consecutive time for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.
Zomato shares gained 111% so far this year, with its market capitalisation going over $25 billion.
What does Swiggy's CEO say about having a listed competitor Zomato?
Majety believes that having a listed competitor has both pros and cons to it.
“Having a listed competitor is both good and bad," Majety said at the August 9 Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in Bengaluru. “We don’t have to explain what on-demand is, what the gig worker economy means and what hyperlocal is – all of these are the positives.”
However, "the negative is that quarter-on-quarter, you are going to be compared on the trajectory,” he said.
