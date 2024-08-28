Swiggy had zero orders on first ever day, CEO Sriharsha Majety says

Swiggy did not receive a single order on its first ever day, co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety revealed on the day the food delivery giant completed 10 years. Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

“When we launched Swiggy on August 6, 2014, we ended the day with zero orders," a Moneycontrol report quoted him as saying. "The next day, we got our first-ever order, marking the true beginning of our journey.”

Majety thanked the early adopters of Swiggy who “helped make ‘Swiggy it’ a household phrase across the country.”

“Amongst our earliest partners was Truffles, which started with just two orders a day on Swiggy,” he said.

How many orders a day has Swiggy managed to get today?

"Since then, they've done as many as 7,261 orders in a single day," he added. "Today, we proudly partner with over 3,00,000 restaurants."

The Bengaluru-based Swiggy is to go public later this year. Meanwhile, the already listed Gurugram-based rival Zomato clocked a profit for the fifth consecutive time for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Zomato shares gained 111% so far this year, with its market capitalisation going over $25 billion.

What does Swiggy's CEO say about having a listed competitor Zomato?

Majety believes that having a listed competitor has both pros and cons to it.

“Having a listed competitor is both good and bad," Majety said at the August 9 Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in Bengaluru. “We don’t have to explain what on-demand is, what the gig worker economy means and what hyperlocal is – all of these are the positives.”

However, "the negative is that quarter-on-quarter, you are going to be compared on the trajectory,” he said.

