Jaishankar lauds Chile's support for India’s UNSC bid in opening of Joint Commission meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday welcomed his Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren for the India-Chile Joint Commission meeting and said that the two nations have a lot to discuss. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chile Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"It's really a great pleasure to have you all here for the meeting of the second India-Chile Joint Commission meeting," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the India-Chile Joint Commission meeting.

Jaishankar also highlighted Chile's active participation in the Voice of Global South Summit, held in August, where Chilean President Gabriel Boric delivered insightful remarks.

"We very much value the participation of Chile in the Voice of Global South Summit," Jaishankar said, underscoring India's appreciation for Chile's continued support, including its endorsement of India's bid for permanent membership in the Expanded Security Council.

Jaishankar acknowledged Chile's involvement in the upcoming Trade and Economic Ministers meeting in November 2023, further cementing economic ties between the two countries.

"We heard your President, he gave a very very insightful set of remarks at the summit in August. We also thank you very much for your support for our permanent membership in the expanded Security Council. Your own participation in the Trade and Economic Ministers meeting in November 2023 is also something we appreciate very deeply. I think today we have a lot to discuss," Jaishankar said.

The meeting was expected to cover a wide range of topics, with representatives from various Indian ministries in attendance to discuss areas of mutual interest.

Jaishankar concluded his remarks by inviting Foreign Minister Klaveren to share his opening statements.

Foreign Minister Klaveren arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. Following the Joint Commission meeting, he is scheduled to participate in the Chile-India Business (Agriculture) Summit before departing for Mumbai.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) previously described Chile as a "key partner of India in the Latin American region," emphasizing that the visit would provide an opportunity to review and expand bilateral relations.